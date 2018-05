May 14 (Reuters) - Zosano Pharma Corp:

* ZOSANO REACHES ANOTHER ENROLLMENT MILESTONE IN M207-ADAM LONG-TERM SAFETY STUDY

* ZOSANO PHARMA CORP -M207-ADAM LONG-TERM SAFETY STUDY IS ON TRACK TO HAVE MORE THAN 50 SUBJECTS COMPLETE ONE YEAR OF EVALUATION BY END OF MARCH 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: