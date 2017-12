Dec 13 (Reuters) - Zotefoams Plc:

* STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NIKE TO DEVELOP FOOTWEAR TECHNOLOGY AND SUPPLY MATERIALS FOR GLOBAL FOOTWEAR, APPAREL AND EQUIPMENT COMPANY

* WILL WORK EXCLUSIVELY WITH NIKE TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FOAM INNOVATIONS TO BRING TO MARKET HIGH-PERFORMANCE ATHLETIC PRODUCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: