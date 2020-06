BRIEF-Zotefoams Plc Says Stronger Second Half Performance Expected

June 2 (Reuters) - Zotefoams PLC:

* ZOTEFOAMS PLC - OPERATIONAL AND TRADING UPDATE

* ZOTEFOAMS PLC - . GOOD LIQUIDITY WITH CASH PERFORMANCE IN PERIOD SINCE 7 APRIL 2020 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* ZOTEFOAMS PLC - STRONGER SECOND HALF PERFORMANCE EXPECTED

* ZOTEFOAMS PLC - EXPECT OVERALL TRADING FOR Q2 TO BE IN LINE WITH BOARD EXPECTATIONS AT TIME OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCED ON 7 APRIL 2020

* ZOTEFOAMS PLC - GOOD LIQUIDITY WITH CASH PERFORMANCE IN PERIOD SINCE 7 APRIL 2020 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS