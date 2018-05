May 2 (Reuters) - Zotye Automobile Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS MOU WITH FORD MOTOR’S UNIT FORD SMART MOBILITY

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP JV IN ZHEJIANG PROVINCE WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF $20 MILLION WITH FORD SMART MOBILITY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2reopWd Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)