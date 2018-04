April 18 (Reuters) - Zte Corp:

* ANNOUNCES DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

* TRADING IN H SHARES OF CO WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED PENDING RELEASE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

* DELAY PENDING ASSESSMENT ON IMPACTS OF ACTIVATION OF DENIAL ORDER BY BUREAU OF INDUSTRY AND SECURITY OF UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: