May 10 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* ZTE CORP IS CONSIDERING SELLING OFF ITS SMARTPHONE BUSINESS AS A U.S. TECH EXPORT BAN HALTS PRODUCTION - NIKKEI, CITING CHINESE MEDIA

* HUAWEI, OPPO AND XIAOMI SAID TO BE POTENTIAL BUYERS OF ZTE SMARTPHONE BUSINESS - NIKKEI, CITING CHINESE MEDIA