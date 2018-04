April 17 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT ACTIVATION OF DENIAL ORDER BY BUREAU OF INDUSTRY & SECURITY OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE

* TRADING IN H SHARES OF COMPANY ON STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED WILL BE HALTED WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 17 APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: