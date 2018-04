April 22 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* SAYS IT PLACES GREAT EMPHASIS ON COMPLYING WITH EXPORT CONTROLS

* SAYS IT IS MAKING ACTIVE COMMUNICATIONS AND SEEKING CHANNELS WITH RELATED PARTIES TO A SOLUTION OVER U.S. BAN ON SALES

* SAYS IT HAS SET UP A COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE LED BY COMPANY'S PRESIDENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vzOjcr Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)