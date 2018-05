BRIEF-ZTO Q1 Revenue RMB 3.544 Bln Vs I/B/E/S View RMB 3.4 Bln

May 9 (Reuters) - ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc:

* ZTO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 3.544 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 3.4 BILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE WERE RMB0.78 (US$0.12)

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PARCEL VOLUME FOR Q2 OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 2,020 MILLION TO 2,060 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB1,000 MILLION (US$159.4 MILLION) TO RMB1,050 MILLION (US$167.4 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: