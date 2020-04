April 16 (Reuters) -

* MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL REQUIRE VAST MAJORITY OF CO’S EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME THROUGH AT LEAST THE END OF MAY - FACEBOOK POST

* MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS CANCELING ANY LARGE PHYSICAL EVENTS CO HAD PLANNED WITH 50 OR MORE PEOPLE THROUGH JUNE 2021 - FACEBOOK POST