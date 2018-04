BRIEF-Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. House committee

April 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg testified for nearly five hours on Wednesday before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee:

* CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS HE DOES NOT KNOW WHEN FACEBOOK WILL LAUNCH NEW EUROPEAN PRIVACY CONTROLS, SAYS ‘WE’RE WORKING ON IT’

* ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘EVEN 20,000 PEOPLE REVIEWING IT CAN’T LOOK AT EVERYTHING’

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS ‘IF PEOPLE FLAG THOSE ADS FOR US’

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK KEEPS LOGS OF USERS’ WEB BROWSING ‘TEMPORARILY’ TO FIND OUT INTERESTS FOR AD TARGETING

* ZUCKERBERG DECLINES TO SAY IF HE DISAGREES WITH ANY PARTS OF EUROPEAN PRIVACY LAW, SAYS ‘I NEED TO THINK ABOUT THAT’

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE

* ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE