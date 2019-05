May 22 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG:

* FY RENTAL INCOME OF CHF 8.1 MILLION

* IN 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR GENERATED PROFIT OF CHF 6.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF -29.9 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* FOR NEW 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR, ZÜBLIN IS STRIVING TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)