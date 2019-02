BRIEF-Zuercher Kantonalbank Net Profit Rises To 788 Mln Sfr

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cantonal Bank of Zurich:

* 2018 NET PROFIT RISES TO CHF 788 MILLION

* SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT OF 14% TO CHF 892 MILLION

* STRONG NET INFLOW OF NEW MONEY TOTALLING CHF 18.0 BILLION, WITH PLEASING INFLOWS ACROSS ALL BUSINESS AREAS

* CUSTOMER ASSETS INCREASE TO CHF 295.2 BILLION

* CAPITAL POSITION REMAINS EXTREMELY STRONG WITH TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO OF 20.2% AND LEVERAGE RATIO OF 6.8%

* CANTON AND MUNICIPALITIES TO RECEIVE CHF 345 MILLION

* OPERATING INCOME TOTALLED CHF 2,320 MILLION IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO WAS 20.2%, COMPARED TO 18.8% IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO WAS 17.8%, COMPARED TO 16.5%