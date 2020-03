BRIEF-Zug Estates FY Net Income Excluding Income From Revaluation And Special Effects Up At CHF 31.4 Mln

March 6 (Reuters) - ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG:

* FY NET INCOME EXCLUDING INCOME FROM REVALUATION AND SPECIAL EFFECTS UP 9.6% TO CHF 31.4 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A 10.7% DIVIDEND INCREASE, FROM CHF 28.00 TO 31.00 PER SERIES B REGISTERED SHARE

* FY PROPERTY INCOME INCREASES BY 7.3% TO CHF 54.5 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020 WE ANTICIPATE AN INCREASE IN RENTAL REVENUE DUE TO FULL-YEAR RENTAL REVENUE

* OUTLOOK 2020 WE EXPECT SALES AND GROSS OPERATING PROFIT IN HOTEL & CATERING SEGMENT TO FALL SHORT OF PRIOR-YEAR LEVELS DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* FY OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND REVALUATION ROSE FROM CHF 42.2 MILLION TO CHF 53.4 MILLION (+26.6%)