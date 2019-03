BRIEF-Zug Estates Holding FY Net Income Up 12.2% At CHF 38.8 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Zug Estates Holding AG:

* FY NET INCOME UP 12.2% TO CHF 38.8 MILLION

* FY INCREASE OF 8.9% IN NET INCOME EXCLUDING INCOME FROM REVALUATION TO CHF 28.6 MILLION

* FY PROPERTY INCOME UP 11.8% TO CHF 50.8 MILLION

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND FROM SALE OF AGLAYA CONDOMINIUMS BE PROPOSED AT 2020 AND 2021 GENERAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

* AT EACH GM AS OF 2020, TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND CALCULATED AT AN ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 10%

* ANTICIPATES A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE IN NET INCOME EXCLUDING INCOME FROM REVALUATION

* IN HOTEL & CATERING SEGMENT, SEES TO MAINTAIN SALES AND GROSS OPERATING PROFIT AT PRIOR-YEAR LEVELS

* IN REAL ESTATE BUSINESS UNIT WE EXPECT A RISE IN RENTAL REVENUE FOR 2019