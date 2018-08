BRIEF-Zug Estates Holding H1 Net Income Excluding Income From Revaluation At CHF 14.8 Mln

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG:

* H1 PROPERTY INCOME GREW BY 12.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 23.4 MILLION (1H 2017: CHF 20.8 MILLION)

* H1 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED FROM CHF 19.6 MILLION TO CHF 21.7 MILLION (+10.6%)

* H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 23.4 MILLION

* H1 NET INCOME EXCLUDING INCOME FROM REVALUATION GREW BY A SIGNIFICANT 13.2% TO CHF 14.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND REVALUATION

* OUTLOOK 2018: FORECASTING AN INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME