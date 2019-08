BRIEF-Zug Estates Holding H1 Oper Income Up 4% At CHF 36.7 Mln

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Zug Estates Holding AG:

* H1 NET INCOME INCREASED 43.5% FROM CHF 18.2 MILLION TO CHF 26.1 MILLION.

* H1 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED OVERALL FROM CHF 35.3 MILLION TO CHF 36.7 MILLION (+4.0%)

* FOR 2019 LOOKS TO SEE A MARKED INCREASE IN OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND REVALUATION

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECT NET INCOME EXCLUDING INCOME FROM REVALUATION TO AGAIN BE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR

* SEES REVENUE AND GROSS OPERATING PROFIT IN HOTEL & CATERING SEGMENT TO BE DOWN SLIGHTLY AGAINST 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)