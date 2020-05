May 12 (Reuters) - Zug Estates Holding AG:

* PATRIK STILLHART WILL TAKE REIGNS AT ZUG ESTATES GROUP ON 1 JUNE 2020, TWO MONTHS EARLIER THAN PLANNED

* CFO MIRKO KÄPPELI WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS INTERIM CEO

