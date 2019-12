Dec 3 (Reuters) - ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG:

* ALL APARTMENTS IN GARTENHOCHHAUS AGLAYA COMPLEX SOLD

* AN ADDITIONAL SPECIAL DIVIDEND FROM SALE OF AGLAYA FREEHOLD APARTMENTS IS TO BE PROPOSED AT BOTH 2020 AND 2021 GENERAL MEETINGS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL DECIDE ON SHARE OF PROFIT THAT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THIS SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAYOUT IN Q1 OF 2020