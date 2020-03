March 16 (Reuters) - ZUGER KANTONALBANK:

* GENERAL MEETING OF ZUGER KANTONALBANK WILL TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2020 AS SCHEDULED

* TO BE ORGANIZED IN VARIOUS PLACES IN CANTON OF ZUG WITH LIMITED NUMBER OF ADMITTED GUESTS

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE BANK STRONGLY ADVISES ITS SHAREHOLDERS NOT TO PARTICIPATE PERSONALLY AT AGM Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)