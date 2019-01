Jan 29 (Reuters) - ZUGER KANTONALBANK:

* FY PROFIT UP BY 9.8 PERCENT AT CHF 74.7 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE AN INCREASE IN DIVIDEND OF CHF 20 TO CHF 220 PER SHARE

* FY OPERATING INCOME AT 220.2 MILLION CHF VERSUS 216.8 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* FY INCOME FROM COMMISSION AND SERVICE BUSINESS AT 46.4 MILLION CHF VERSUS 43.2 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS PROFIT FROM INTEREST BUSINESS AT 149.1 MILLION CHF VERSUS 149.5 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2B370ph Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)