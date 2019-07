July 16 (Reuters) - ZUGER KANTONALBANK:

* PROFIT OF CHF 37.4 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* CONTRIBUTORY FACTORS TO THIS RESULT INCLUDED SLIGHTLY HIGHER INCOME OF CHF 23.2 MILLION FROM COMMISSION BUSINESS AND SERVICES, AS WELL AS A STABLE COST BASE

* DECLINING INTEREST RATES MEANT THAT THE RESULT FROM INTEREST OPERATIONS WAS SLIGHTLY BELOW THAT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* TOTAL ASSETS ROSE TO CHF 15.4 BILLION