BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank Issues 0.125% Bond

June 4 (Reuters) - ZUGER KANTONALBANK:

* 0.125% BOND OF THE ZUGER KANTONALBANK WITH MATURITY 2019 TO 27 JUNE 2030

* ISSUES A 0.125% BOND OF OVER 200 MILLION SWISS FRANCS AND OFFERS IT FOR PUBLIC SUBSCRIPTION UNTIL JUNE 13, 2019

* ISSUE PRICE IS 100.657% (PLACEMENT PRICE DEPENDS ON THE DEMAND, ALSO DURING SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD) AND TERM IS 11 YEARS

* THE PAYMENT WILL TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 27, 2019. LISTING WILL BE APPLIED FOR ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE Source text - bit.ly/2Z3YgIX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)