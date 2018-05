May 9 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc:

* APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PERCENT

* NOW EXPECT OUR Q1 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN NEGATIVE 1.3% AND NEGATIVE 1.5% OF SALES

* BELIEVE THAT Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE AT HIGH END OF OUR PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED RANGE OR SLIGHTLY BETTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: