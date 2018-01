Jan 3 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc:

* REPORTS DECEMBER 2017 SALES RESULTS

* DECEMBER SALES $160 MILLION

* DECEMBER SAME STORE SALES ROSE 7.9 PERCENT

* - NOW EXPECTS FISCAL 2017 Q4 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 7%

* - EXPECTS FISCAL 2017 Q4​ ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.88 AND $0.90

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: