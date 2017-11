Nov 30 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.78 TO $0.84

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES $291 MILLION TO $297 MILLION

* Q3 SALES $245.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $242.4 MILLION

* - ‍COMPARABLE SALES FOR THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 28, 2017 INCREASED 7.9%​

* SEES ‍COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 3% AND 5% FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2017​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $288.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: