BRIEF-Zumiez Withdraws Guidance Previously Issued For Q1 And Fiscal 2020

March 18 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc:

* ZUMIEZ INC. ANNOUNCES CORONAVIRUS RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* ZUMIEZ INC. ANNOUNCES CORONAVIRUS RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* ZUMIEZ INC - WITHDRAWING GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FOR Q1 AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2020

* ZUMIEZ INC - WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL OF ITS STORES IN U.S. AND CANADA EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 19, 2020

* ZUMIEZ INC - TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STORES IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL APRIL 3, 2020

* ZUMIEZ INC - BLUE TOMATO STORES IN EUROPE ARE ALSO CURRENTLY TEMPORARILY CLOSED PURSUANT TO GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES

* ZUMIEZ INC - ECOMMERCE WEBSITES AT ZUMIEZ.COM, ZUMIEZ.CA, AND BLUE-TOMATO.COM WILL BE WORKING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: