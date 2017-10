Sept 28 (Reuters) - ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

* ‍ZUMTOBEL GROUP AND ACTIVE‘INVEST HAVE SIGNED CONTRACT FOR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP​

* ‍CONTRACT FOR TRANSFER OF LES ANDELYS PLANT OF ZUMTOBEL GROUP TO FRENCH INDUSTRIAL GROUP ACTIVE‘INVEST HAS BEEN SIGNED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)