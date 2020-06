BRIEF-Zumtobel FY Net Profit Up At EUR 14.5 Million

June 25 (Reuters) - ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG:

* FY ADJUSTED GROUP EBIT NEARLY DOUBLED TO EUR 53.9 MILLION DESPITE A SLIGHT DECLINE IN REVENUES DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS.

* NO CONCRETE GUIDANCE ON THE 2020/21 FINANCIAL YEAR AT THE PRESENT TIME

* NET PROFIT ROSE BY NEARLY EUR 30 MILLION TO EUR 14.5 MILLION IN 2019/20 DESPITE NEGATIVE SPECIAL EFFECTS OF EUR 18.8 MILLION

* DIVIDEND RECOMMENDATION: 10 EURO CENTS PER SHARE

* COVID-19 LEADS TO REVENUE DECLINE OF 2.6% TO EUR 1,131.3 MILLION

* FY REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.5% UP TO AND INCLUDING FEBRUARY, MEANING FIRST 10 MONTHS OF 2019/20, BUT WORLDWIDE RESTRICTIONS TO CONTAIN PANDEMIC LED TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECLINE OF 2.6% TO EUR 1,131.3 MILLION