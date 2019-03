BRIEF-Zumtobel Group 9-month Net Loss Of EUR 6.1 Million

March 5 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2018/19, ADJUSTED GROUP EBIT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY YEAR-ON-YEAR (FY 2017/18: EUR 19.7 MILLION)

* MEDIUM-TERM TARGET TO GENERATE AN EBIT MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 6% BY THE 2020/21 FINANCIAL YEAR

* GROUP EBIT ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS ROSE TO EUR 23.9 MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2018/19

* GROUP REVENUES EUR 863.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2018/19

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS AT MINUS EUR 6.1 MILLION DUE TO NEGATIVE SPECIAL EFFECTS OF EUR 16.8 MILLION