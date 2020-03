BRIEF-Zumtobel Group 9-mth Adj EBIT Up 96% At EUR 46.9 Mln

March 3 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* CONFIRMATION OF GUIDANCE AND MEDIUM-TERM GOAL

* 9-MONTH GROUP REVENUES ROSE BY 0.8% TO EUR 871.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 863.8 MILLION)

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED GROUP EBIT OF EUR 46.9 MILLION (+96.2%), RETURN ON SALES (ADJUSTED) RISES FROM 2.8% TO 5.4%

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD INCREASES FROM EUR MINUS 6.1 MILLION TO EUR 22.2 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2019/2020: EXPECTS AN IMPROVEMENT IN THE ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN TO 3 TO 5% AND DEPENDING ON THE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF THE CORONAVIRUS SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES

* EXPECTS CHALLENGING LAST QUARTER