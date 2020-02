BRIEF-Zumtobel Group AG

Feb 14 (Reuters) - ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG:

* AUDITORS SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY WITHDRAWS APPLICATION TO RECALL AUDITOR

* AUDITORS SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY SAID APPOINTMENT OF AN AUDITOR OTHER THAN AUDITOR ELECTED BY AGM IT IS NO LONGER CONSIDERED NECESSARY TO CONTINUE PROCEEDINGS OF RECALLING AUDITOR

* CONFIRMED THAT AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG AS OF 30 APRIL 2020 BY KPMG AUSTRIA GMBH WIRTSCHAFTSPRÜFUNGS- UND STEUERBERATUNGSGESELLSCHAFT IS LEGALLY PERMITTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)