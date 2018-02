Feb 1 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED ON A NEW PERSONNEL SETUP OF EXECUTIVE BOARD

* CEO, ULRICH SCHUMACHER, WILL LEAVE COMPANY AS OF TODAY

* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ALFRED FELDER WILL TAKE OVER FUNCTION AS ACTING CEO

* BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT, CFO KARIN SONNENMOSER WILL LEAVE COMPANY BY END OF JUNE 2018