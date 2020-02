Feb 6 (Reuters) - ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG:

* CHANGE AT ZUMTOBEL GROUP’S SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

* TOTAL OF 4.00% OF VOTING RIGHTS ARE NOW ATTRIBUTABLE TO LAZARD FRERES GESTION, WHICH RELATE TO 1,730,248 OF ISSUED SHARES (43,500,000) OF ZUMTOBEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)