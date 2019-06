BRIEF-Zumtobel Group FY Adjusted EBIT At EUR 27.6 Mln

June 27 (Reuters) - ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG:

* FY GROUP EBIT ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS ROSE BY EUR 8.0 MILLION TO EUR 27.6 MILLION IN 2018/19

* NEGATIVE SPECIAL EFFECTS OF EUR 25.0 MILLION FROM RESTRUCTURING MEASURES LED TO A LOSS OF EUR 15.2 MILLION FOR 2018/19 FY

* GROUP REVENUES TOTALLED EUR 1,162.0 MILLION IN 2018/19 (MINUS 2.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR)

* FY NET LOSS WAS SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCED IN COMPARISON WITH FY 2017/18 (MINUS EUR 46.7 MILLION)

* MEDIUM-TERM GOAL CONFIRMED

* FOR 2019/20 , EXPECTS SLIGHT INCREASE IN REVENUES AS WELL AS IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED. EBIT MARGIN TO 3% TO 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)