* CONTINUES RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME AND MAKES ADAPTATIONS TO THE GLOBAL PRODUCTION NETWORK:

* DECIDED TO GRADUALLY ADJUST PRODUCTION VOLUME AND NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES AT COMPONENTS PLANT IN JENNERSDORF, AUSTRIA

* PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED DOWN STEP BY STEP BY NOVEMBER 2019

* REDUCTION OF STAFF IN PRODUCTION WILL START IN MARCH 2019