Sept 4 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF EUR 2.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 9.7 MILLION)

* CONFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE

* Q1 GROUP REVENUES AT EUR 293.1 MILLION (MINUS 7.6% OR, FX-ADJUSTED, MINUS 5.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR)

* Q1 GROUP EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 10.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 18.2 MILLION)