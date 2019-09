BRIEF-Zumtobel Group Q1 Profit Up At EUR 10.9 Million

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* INCREASED GROUP REVENUES BY 1.1% TO EUR 296.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019/20

* Q1 GROUP EBIT ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS ROSE BY 58.4% COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2018/19 AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 15.8 MILLION

* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD ROSE FROM EUR 2.8 MILLION TO EUR 10.9 MILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR FY 2019/20 - MEDIUM-TERM GOAL CONFIRMED