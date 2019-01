Jan 23 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH FORMER CEO ULRICH SCHUMACHER

* WILL PAY DR SCHUMACHER EUR 1.5 MILLION GROSS, WHICH IS APPROXIMATELY ONE THIRD OF REQUESTED EUR 4.4 MILLION

* MAJORITY OF THIS AMOUNT IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO REMUNERATION CLAIMS FROM PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEARS AND HAS ALREADY BEEN ACCRUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)