BRIEF-Zumtobel Group Says Expecting A Decline In Revenues For On-Going 2019/20 Financial Year

March 23 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG: COVID-19 NEGATIVELY IMPACTS ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG’S REVENUE AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG - STATE MEASURES ARE ALREADY RESULTING IN NOTICEABLE IMPACTS ON SALES REGIONS AS WELL AS PRODUCTION

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG - IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE THAT THERE WILL BE NECESSITY TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE PRODUCTION SITES

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG - ECONOMIC IMPACTS CAN CURRENTLY NOT BE ASSESSED.

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG - EXPECTING A DECLINE IN REVENUES FOR ON-GOING 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR (1 MAY 2019 UNTIL 30 APRIL 2020) COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG - GOAL OF AN IMPROVEMENT OF FY EBIT MARGIN TO 3% TO 5% REMAINS INTACT.

* ZUMTOBEL - PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GOAL OF EBIT MARGIN OF ROUGHLY 6% FOR 2020/21 FY CAN PRESUMABLY NOT BE ACHIEVED FROM TODAY'S PERSPECTIVE