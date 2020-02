BRIEF-Zumtobel Group Says Juerg Zumtobel and Fritz Zumtobel To Leave Supervisory Board

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* CHANGES IN SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

* JÜRG ZUMTOBEL, CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, AND FRITZ ZUMTOBEL, MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, INFORMED SUPERVISORY BOARD ABOUT THEIR DECISION OF AN EARLY TERMINATION OF THEIR CONTRACTS

* SUPERVISORY BOARD IS PROPOSING APPOINTMENT OF GEORG PACHTA-REYHOFEN, FORMER CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AT MAN SE

* SUPERVISORY BOARD IS PROPOSING APPOINTMENT OF THORSTEN STAAKE FROM UNIVERSITY OF BAMBERG

* SUPERVISORY BOARD IS PROPOSING APPOINTMENT OF THORSTEN STAAKE FROM UNIVERSITY OF BAMBERG

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR ELECTION OF NEW MEMBERS OF SUPERVISORY BOARD IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT END OF MARCH 2020