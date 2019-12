BRIEF-Zumtobel H1 Net Profit Up At EUR 24.7 Mln

Dec 3 (Reuters) - ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG:

* WE EXPECT A SLIGHT INCREASE IN REVENUES FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR AND AN IMPROVEMENT OF ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN TO 3 TO 5% AND THEREFORE ADHERE TO GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED

* SLIGHTLY INCREASED GROUP REVENUES BY 1.5% TO EUR 603.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019/20

* H1 GROUP EBIT ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 43.9 MILLION, UP 77.1% ON FIRST HALF OF 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR

* H1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ROSE FROM EUR 8.8 MILLION TO EUR 24.7 MILLION

* MEDIUM-TERM GOAL CONFIRMED