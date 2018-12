BRIEF-Zumtobel Says Group Revenues 4.7 Pct Below Prior Year In H1 2018/19

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* GROUP REVENUES 4.7% BELOW PRIOR YEAR, UK (MINUS 15%) AND NEGATIVE FX EFFECTS (FX ADJUSTED. MINUS 3.2%) REMAIN THE BIGGEST DRAG

* COMPONENTS SEGMENT ON PREVIOUS YEAR LEVEL (FX-ADJUSTED PLUS 0.7%) BUT WEAKENING ORDER INTAKE

* GROUP ADJUSTED. EBIT INCREASE FROM EUR 20.3 MILLION TO EUR 24.8 MILLION

* NET PROFIT AT EUR 8.8 MILLION (PY: EUR 7.7 MILLION)

* GUIDANCE CONFIRMED - SLIGHT YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED GROUP EBIT Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/ycaqpunt] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)