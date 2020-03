March 20 (Reuters) - Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB131.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB137 MILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB270.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB294.1 MILLION

* COVID-19 WILL HAVE CERTAIN IMPACT ON OPERATION OF ENTERPRISE IN ZHEJIANG PROVINCE AND SOME INDUSTRIES

* COVID-19 MAY AFFECT ASSET QUALITY OR RETURN ON ASSETS OF GROUP’S CREDIT ASSETS TO A CERTAIN EXTENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: