June 26 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* STRENGTHENS EUROPEAN MARKET LEADERSHIP THROUGH ACQUISITION OF MAIL-ORDER AND DIABETES ACTIVITIES OF APOTAL GROUP

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - FURTHER EXPANSION OF EUROPEAN MARKET LEADERSHIP AND #1 POSITION IN GERMANY WITH NOW MORE THAN 8 MILLION ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - CLOSING OF ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN Q3 OF 2020.