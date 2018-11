Nov 29 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group:

* ZUR ROSE GROUP SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES RIGHTS ISSUE AND ANNOUNCES OFFER PRICE OF CHF 93 PER NEW SHARE

* EXPECTS GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 200 MILLION AND AN ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 190 MILLION