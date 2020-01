Jan 22 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group Ag:

* EQS-NEWS: ZUR ROSE GROUP POSTS 30 PER CENT GROWTH IN 2019

* GROWTH TARGETS SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTED IN 2019

* FY REVENUE GROWTH OF 30.1 PER CENT TO CHF 1,570.1 MILLION

* CONFIRMS PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2019

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2022, WITH MANAGEMENT LOOKING TO DOUBLE REVENUE GENERATED IN 2018 WITH A TARGET EBITDA MARGIN OF 5 TO 6 PER CENT