Oct 23 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* REVENUE UP 30 PER CENT IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019

* REVENUE OF CHF 1,157.8 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019

* FOR FY 2019 EXPECTS REVENUE INCLUDING MEDPEX OF AROUND CHF 1.6 BILLION, REPRESENTING OVER 30% GROWTH OVER LAST YEAR

* MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)