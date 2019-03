BRIEF-Zur Rose Group Expects Sales Of CHF 1.6 Billion In 2019

March 21 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group AG:

* FY REVENUE OF CHF 1,207.1 MILLION SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEEDED BILLION SWISS FRANC THRESHOLD AND GREW BY 22.8 PER CENT

* FY EBITDA WAS MINUS CHF 12.5 MILLION; NET INCOME / (LOSS) WAS MINUS CHF 39.1 MILLION

* COMPANY AIMS TO DOUBLE ITS 2018 SALES BY 2022

* EBITDA TARGET MARGIN FOR 2022 IS 5 TO 6 PERCENT, CORRESPONDING TO CHF 120 MILLION TO CHF 150 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTS SALES OF CHF 1.6 BILLION (INCLUDING MEDPEX’S TOTAL ANNUAL SALES)

* OUTLOOK 2019: FOCUS REMAINS ON GROWTH, WITH AIM OF ACHIEVING BREAK-EVEN AT EBITDA LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)