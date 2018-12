Dec 4 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* FURTHER INFORMATION ON RIGHTS ISSUE

* INFORMED BY KWE BETEILIGUNGEN AG THAT IT HAD REACHED A SETTLEMENT WITH ITS PRINCIPAL BANK REGARDING RIGHTS ISSUE

* SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE DELIVERY OF SHARES OR THEIR PROCUREMENT ON MARKET BY PRINCIPAL BANK TO INCREASE KWE BETEILIGUNGEN AG'S SHAREHOLDING BACK TO PRE-RIGHTS OFFERING LEVEL